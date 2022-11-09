SBS Indonesian

Klopp warns football should take centre stage over politics

SBS Indonesian

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

People enjoy playing football in front of a countdown clock in Corniche, Doha, Qatar. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Keita Iijima/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2022 at 7:12pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Football's governing body has issued a message to the competing teams in the World Cup, but it hasn't been received that well. FIFA says now is the time to 'focus on football' with the tournament kicking off in just a few days.

Published 9 November 2022 at 7:12pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jürgen Klopp
Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp Source: Getty / Getty Images
Liverpool boss, Jürgen Klopp says players and managers must not be repeatedly asked to stand up for migrant workers and human rights issues in Qatar, because nothing was done when the country was awarded the World Cup 12 years ago.

Qatar has come under intense pressure in recent years for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws, leading to many participating teams raising concerns, although the country has denied claims that workers were exploited.

However, with the tournament a few days away, Klopp says it's time to let the players and managers focus on their jobs rather than be standard bearers for protests.

Advertisement
Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and catch us up on
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tintin's iconic moon rocket on the streets of Madrid (AP).jpg

Tintin Exhibition at 90th Anniversary of The Boy Detective

Kerry Chant NSW Health.jpg

New COVID-19 wave expected in NSW within weeks

Lusia Kiroyan.jpg

From doll to animated film, this is how 'Batik Girl' survives through pandemic

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS News Indonesian Program - 9 November 2022