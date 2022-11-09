Klopp warns football should take centre stage over politics

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp Source: Getty / Getty Images Liverpool boss, Jürgen Klopp says players and managers must not be repeatedly asked to stand up for migrant workers and human rights issues in Qatar, because nothing was done when the country was awarded the World Cup 12 years ago.





Qatar has come under intense pressure in recent years for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws, leading to many participating teams raising concerns, although the country has denied claims that workers were exploited.





However, with the tournament a few days away, Klopp says it's time to let the players and managers focus on their jobs rather than be standard bearers for protests.





