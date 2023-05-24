'My grandfather was arrested and never came back': Artist channelling trauma of 1965 tragedy into artworks

Rangga Purbaya_2.jpg

Rangga Purbaya's exhibition view at Ruang MES 56, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Supplied/Rangga Purbaya

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

How this artist channelling his personal and family trauma into visual artworks recognised by many.

A Yogyakarta-based visual artist, Rangga Purbaya, uses his work to scream out the issue of the 1965 political unrest in Indonesia.

With his background in photography, Rangga - whose family is deeply impacted by the bloody event - has since 2014 focused on this issue after previously pursuing a career as a professional photographer.
Rangga Purbaya.jpg
Rangga Purbaya, Indonesian visual artist interested in history and the discourse of the 1965 political genocide in Indonesia. Credit: Supplied/Rangga Purbaya
Rangga Purbaya_1.jpg
Exhibition of Rangga Purbaya at the Asia Culture Center, Gwangju, South Korea, 2019. Credit: Supplied/Rangga Purbaya
1965 was a year of grave human rights violations in Indonesia, where the country's Missing Persons Commission - Kontras - states that more than two million people who were seen to be involved with the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) were arrested, tortured and killed.

Rangga said that because of the involvement in the left-wing parties at the time, his maternal grandparents had been detained. Meanwhile, his paternal grandfather was arrested and never returned home.
My grandfather went missing in '65. He was arrested and never came back home.
Rangga Purbaya - Visual artist
Speaking to SBS Indonesian, Rangga shared how his personal and family journey on the trauma of the 1965 tragedy has built his artworks, and his hopes for reconciliation.

Rangga Purbaya is scheduled to give a public lecture regarding his career and work on 25 May at the University of Melbourne.



Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.

Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News Indonesian Program – 24 May 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 24 May 2023

IKAWIRIA Halal Bihalal - Melbourne, 29th May 2023. (Curtesy: SPD)

Getting together to strengthen friendship and sense of belonging

'A Cool House', an installation work from the Ghost from the Past Exhibition at 16 albermale Project Space - April 15th - May 20th 2023.

Ghost from the Past: Why ‘A Cool House’ is so significant

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 May 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 May 2023