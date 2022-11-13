SBS Indonesian

Most Australians want rich nations to pay for the effects of climate change.

COP27 Climate Summit

Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, left speaks during an opening session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Source: AP / Peter Dejong/AP

Published 13 November 2022 at 5:42pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Available in other languages

The majority of Australians participating in a survey have identified climate change as their number one global concern, overtaken by armed conflict.

According to the Global Carbon Project, rich countries account for the lion's share of historic emissions.

The United States accounts for 24.6 percent of global historical emissions, and the European Union accounts for 21.7 percent.

Australia is one of the highest per capita CO2 emissions earners in the world [according to Climate Analysis].
On a per capita basis, Australia's carbon footprint, including exports, surpasses China by a factor of 9, the US by a factor of 4 and India by a factor of 37.

The report by [aid group] Caritas Australia concluded the concerns felt by Australians on climate change outstripped other global concerns, including armed conflict or COVID-19.

Poor countries attending COP27 want rich countries to provide funds to help countries that cannot avoid or adapt to the effects of climate change.

The European Union and the United States have so far opposed such calls, fearing the huge amount of costs.
