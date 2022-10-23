Acute labour shortage puts visas in Budget spotlight

Australia is suffering from an acute labour shortage, leaving many businesses struggling to stay afloat.





Many people, including the government, say that bringing in more skilled workers from abroad is the answer, but the results are not automatic.





From factories to farms, general practitioner clinics and classrooms - Australia faces a national labour shortage. The





Advertisement

most obvious stop-gap solution, according to leaders, is more visas for more foreign workers.





Raising the permanent migration limit was a key result of last month's jobs and skills summit in Canberra chaired by the Prime Minister.





Listen to SBS Indonesian

every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.

Follow our Facebook

and catch us up on our podcasts