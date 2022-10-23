SBS Indonesian

Poverty in Australia according to Anglicare report

Anglicare Australia says all of its emergency relief services are seeing an increase in need Source: Getty / Herlanzer Tenhue / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Published 23 October 2022 at 4:56pm
By Debora Groake
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Charity group Anglicare Australia released a new report entitled Nothing Left To Give, which it says illustrates the extent to which Australians suffer poverty.

A survey of Australia's sole trader business community has found many are reducing pension fund contributions, or not making, to cope with rising bills.

The Hnry [[Henry]] Sole Trader Pulse survey found that women were more likely than men to cut back on super contributions [[31 per cent versus 20 per cent]], while most people reduced rates and worked longer hours to keep up with them.

The main cost of living pressure for most people is housing, with much of the attention on homeowners affected by successive Reserve Bank interest rate rises.

