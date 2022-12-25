SBS Bahasa Indonesia

TVRI and SBS Collaboration, Developing New Programs

Published 25 December 2022 at 4:32pm
By Silvy Wantania
Presented by Silvy Wantania
The officials of the Television of the Republic of Indonesia visited Australia, including renewing their partnership with SBS.

The TVRI team, commanded by Mr. Pipiet Irianto, took the time to stop by at the SBS Melbourne's studio. In this talk show, Mr. Barno, GM of TVRI National Programs and Mr. Ebi Rukbi, head of TVRI Planners and Controllers explained their plans for the development of the programs.
