Migrant communities also want a vote in parliament

Parliament House in Canberra seen through an Aboriginal flag

Australian Parliament House is seen through an Aboriginal flag in Canberra, Tuesday, September 5, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

A campaign to oppose support for Indigenous Votes to Parliament in this year's referendum has been launched. Migrant groups have also declared in support of the campaign group 'No' for their votes to also be included in the Constitution.

Incorporating the Indigenous vote into parliament has caused controversy and debate since it was first proposed by Indigenous Australians in the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.

Now, Australia's migrant community is apparently also calling for their votes to also be incorporated into the Constitution.

The group that launched the “Recognise a Better Way” campaign, consisted of Country Liberal Party Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa [[Nam-Pi-Jin-Puh]] Price; former Labor Party president and liberal candidate Nyunggai Warren Mundine; Bob Liddle of Kemara Enterprises, Northern Territory developer Kings Creek Station Ian Conway; former deputy prime minister John Anderson; and former Labor minister Gary Johns. Mr

Nyunggai's 'No Voice to Parliament' group president Warren Mundine said the Constitution was for all Australians, including migrants.

