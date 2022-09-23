SBS Indonesian

Wildlife such as Sumatran Tigers Conflicts with Humans

Published 23 September 2022 at 6:23pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
In Riau, not long ago, plantation workers were attacked by Tigers to death. In recent years, it was recorded that there have been 13 incidents of this kind.

Conflict between Sumatran Tigers and humans continues to occur. The main cause, is due to the habitat of the tiger which is damaged by humans, to be used as plantation area.
All parties should have realized, that what happened was actually a human attack on the Tiger and its habitat, because all of these attacks took place in an area that was once a forest, and was home to Tiger, however it has turned into a plantation.
Besta Junandi of the Eagle Association, an environmental organization in Riau, tells about what causes the conflict between Sumatran Tigers and humans continues to occur. The policy of granting land concessions for palm oil and other plantations, which continues to be carried out, will exacerbate this situation.
