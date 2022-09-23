Wildlife such as Sumatran Tigers Conflicts with Humans

Conflict between Sumatran Tigers and humans continues to occur. The main cause, is due to the habitat of the tiger which is damaged by humans, to be used as plantation area.

All parties should have realized, that what happened was actually a human attack on the Tiger and its habitat, because all of these attacks took place in an area that was once a forest, and was home to Tiger, however it has turned into a plantation.

Besta Junandi of the Eagle Association, an environmental organization in Riau, tells about what causes the conflict between Sumatran Tigers and humans continues to occur. The policy of granting land concessions for palm oil and other plantations, which continues to be carried out, will exacerbate this situation.

