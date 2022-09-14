Not only training cadets, KRI Bima Suci carries out 'collaborative diplomacy' mission in Australia

The Indonesian Navy's high-mast training warship, KRI Bima Suci, made a visit to Australia in the course of training for its cadets.





After docked in Townsville on 29-31 August, KRI Bima Suci then continued its voyage and arrived in Sydney - the Southernmost port visited on this trip - on 10 September.





Indonesian Defence Attaché in Canberra, Commodore Oka Wirayudha, said to SBS Indonesian that the arrival of the Bima Suci in Australia was a 'muhibah' [friendly] visit, providing training and experience to its navy cadets.





Advertisement

LISTEN TO The Indonesian Defense Attaché in Canberra, Commodore Oka Wirayudha, spoke about the visit of KRI Bima Suci in Australia and the country's other defense missions. 11:22 Play “This ship acts as a means [to] provide basic skills to cadets who will later become navy officers who will man various types of warships,” said the attaché.





In 2019, KRI Bima Suci visited only Darwin. But on this operation of Kartika Jala Krida, the 2017-built training warship stops at four ports in Australia - making it the most port visits in one country.





Commodore Oka said that on this journey, KRI Bima Suci carries out a mission of 'collaborative diplomacy'.





“Not only for military [mission], but there are aspects of culture, economy, promotion of Indonesia tourism, also political,” he said.





LISTEN TO The commander of KRI Bima Suci, Lt. Col. Sati Lubis, spoke about the Kartika Jala Krida 2022 operation to Australia and how life is on the ship. 23:55 Play While docked in Garden Island, cadets also interacted with local residents and gave performances such as reog and marching band that caught the eyes of many Sydneysiders.





The Indonesian Consul General in Sydney, Vedi Kurnia Buana, said that although it is a military ship, its presence in Sydney is more on the purpose of carrying out the goodwill for peace and building a people to people connection.





LISTEN TO SBS Indonesian's interview with the Indonesian Consul General in Sydney, Vedi Kurnia Buana, aboard the KRI Bima Suci. 08:24 Play



Visitors must undergo a biosecurity procedure before boarding the KRI Bima Suci during open ship, 11 September 2022. Credit: SBS/Tia Ardha



KRI Bima Suci's voyage route from Indonesia to Australia in 2022.



The Spanish-made training warship began its assignment in the Indonesian Navy in 2017, as part of the Fleet II Command Auxiliary Ship Unit. Credit: SBS/Tia Ardha



The crew also performed Indonesian cultural acts while docked. Credit: KJRI Sydney/Glorius Tiopan



The reog Ponorogo performance by a cadet of the KRI Bima Suci in Sydney, 11 September 2022. Credit: KJRI Sydney/Glorius Tiopan



The navy cadet marching band team. Credit: SBS/Tia Ardha



The cadets of KRI Bima Suci also performed a marching band at Circular Quay, 12 September 2022. Credit: KJRI Sydney/Glorius Tiopan



KRI Bima Suci will continue its journey and stop at Cairns on 22-25 September and Darwin on 2-5 October, before sailing back to Bali.







Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.