Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 17 Jul 2023

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

Latest News SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia - Sunday 16 July 2023

Flu vaccination

Residents are being urged to vaccinate for flu after death toll from flu

The official flyer of Film Sleeping Beauties, which will be premiered at Astor Cinema in Melbourne on the 15 July 2023. (Supplied).

Why are those vulnerable women called the Sleeping Beauties?

SBS Indonesian Newsflash

Latest News SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia - Friday 14 July 2023