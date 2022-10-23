More than 23 million Australians don't eat a healthy diet

The results of the review of the government's performance in developing the welfare of its citizens have been obtained, and it is not good news.





The Australian government's efforts to prevent obesity have turned out to be “far” from international best practice.





The Food Policy Index, the Food Policy Index - developed to assess federal, state and territorial implementation of globally recommended policies to improve population diets - has found limited policy progress by governments commonwealth in the last five years compared to other countries.





Nearly 2 in 3 [[63%]] of Australian adults, and 1 in 4 [[25%]] Australian children are overweight or obese, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.





Only 7 per cent of Australians eat a healthy diet consistent with Australian dietary guidelines. The





2022 Food Policy Index report states that a whole government response is needed to improve the population's diet, and that needs to be driven by strong leadership.



