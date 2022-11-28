SBS Indonesian

Morocco stun Belgium, Costa Rica back on track, Canada out of the tournament, dan Füllkrug save Germany

SBS Indonesian

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 8 Photo Gallery

Morocco's Yahya Jabrane, top, celebrates with Abdelhamid Sabiri (11) after Sabiri scored a goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Source: AP / Frank Augstein/AP

Published 28 November 2022 at 3:26pm
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
"...Morocco Mayhem. Drink it in Casablanca, relish it Rabat. This is your night " Peter Drury on commentating Moroccans goal from Zakaria Aboukhlal

On the eighth day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Morocco stuns Belgium by 2-0. Couple goals for Morocco scored by Abdelhamid Sabiri from free kicks and Zakaria Aboukhlal in extra time.

In other group F matches, Croatia successfully reach to the top of the group, after secured their victori against Canada 4-1.

Surprised by Alphonso Davies early goal, the Croatian scored 2 goals in each half. Andrej Kramaric scored 2 goals, while Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer scored two others.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Canada
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed Source: Reuters
With two consecutive defeats, Canada became the second team after hosts nation Qatar to be eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.

In Group E, Costa Rica is keep in contention after their victory 1-0 against Japan. Keysher Fuller scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica Source: Reuters
In other matches in Group E, Germany played a big match against Spain to keep the their chance of qualifying to the knockout stages.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington Source: Reuters
Spain scored first through Alvaro Morata's goal in the 62nd minute. However, Germany managed to scored in the 83rd minute through Niclas Füllkrug. 1-1 until the end of the game.

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and catch us up on
podcasts
.
