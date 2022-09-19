New Australian currency will feature image of King Charles

The face of the Second Queen Elizabeth has been featured on the back side of every Australian coin for decades.





Butnext year, that face will turn out to be King Charles the Third.





AssistantTreasury Secretary Andrew Leigh has announced plans for the Royal Australian Mint to set that change in motion.



Advertisement

ButPrime Minister Anthony Albanese shut down questions about it and postponed it until what he said was a more opportune time in the future.





Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.