New Australian currency will feature image of King Charles

Coins bearing the new effigy

Coins bearing the new effigy

Published 19 September 2022 at 10:09am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Australia has never known decimal currency without a picture of the Second Queen Elizabeth on it. But from next year the new metal ones will be spiked with the face of King Charles the Third on one side.

The face of the Second Queen Elizabeth has been featured on the back side of every Australian coin for decades.

Butnext year, that face will turn out to be King Charles the Third.

AssistantTreasury Secretary Andrew Leigh has announced plans for the Royal Australian Mint to set that change in motion.
ButPrime Minister Anthony Albanese shut down questions about it and postponed it until what he said was a more opportune time in the future.

