Mathew Leckie took the Socceroos into the knockout stages of the World Cup

Australia's Mathew Leckie, left, celebrates with his teammate Riley McGree after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Source: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/AAP Images

Published 1 December 2022 at 3:10pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:13pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Victory over Denmark led the Socceroos to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. However, one of the football powerhouse, Argentina has been waiting.

A win against Denmark got the Socceroos through to knockout stage, but only after a nerve-wracking encounter. With the score 0-0 at half-time, a nervous second half loomed.

Then just short of the hour mark in the match, the Danes attacked again. Australia's Harry Souttar played a pass out of defence finding Duke, who passed it to Riley McGree.

McGree then made a big pass forward to Mat Leckie, who was on his own between two Danish defenders in the attacking half. Leckie dribbled patiently, eventually going to the outside of one defender, and rolled the ball past Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, and just inside the right-hand post.

One-nil, the final score as Australia achieved their first-ever back to back wins at a World Cup. The Socceroos are through to the last 16 for the first time in 16 years.

Argentina defeated Poland two-nil to take top spot in Group C. With Poland losing two-nil, it looked like their World Cup was over, especially with Mexico simultaneously leading Saudi Arabia two-nil in the other game in Group C.

But suddenly, a shocking twist with the Saudis scoring in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time. It made no difference the to the result - Mexico was victorious in the game, two goals to one.

But it downgraded Mexico's goal difference to minus-one, and with the teams level on four points each, that meant Poland's goal difference of zero gave them the tiebreaker advantage.

So, Poland goes to the Round of 16 as the runners-up in Group C and Mexico's streak of reaching the knockout stage in seven consecutive World Cups is over.
