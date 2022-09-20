Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022: Why this year festival is so special

Resika Tikoalu from Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022 explains to Sri Dean the significance of this year festival, what to expect and how to enjoy it.Listen to every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Official flyer of Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022.
Published 20 September 2022 at 6:51pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS
Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022 will be held on two separate dates. The Indonesian Night is on the 30th of September and a ticketed event. The second date is on the 2nd of October, a public event which will be held at Argyles Square, Carlton, Melbourne.
Published 20 September 2022 at 6:51pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS
Share