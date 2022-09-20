SBS Indonesian

Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022: Why this year festival is so special

SBS Indonesian

Official flyer of Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022.

Official flyer of Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2022 at 6:51pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS

Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022 will be held on two separate dates. The Indonesian Night is on the 30th of September and a ticketed event. The second date is on the 2nd of October, a public event which will be held at Argyles Square, Carlton, Melbourne.

Published 20 September 2022 at 6:51pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS
Resika Tikoalu from Melbourne Indonesian Festival 2022 explains to Sri Dean the significance of this year festival, what to expect and how to enjoy it.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Sep 2022.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Sep 2022

Coins bearing the new effigy

New Australian currency will feature image of King Charles

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - September 18, 2022

Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre

Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre participates at Fine Food Australia Fair in Melbourne