Why is Apple Looking at Leaving China?

Shanghai Factory Workers

Employees line up for row call before their shift starts at a Pegatron Corp. factory in Shanghai, China, on Friday, April 15, 2016. This is the realm in which the world's most profitable smartphones are made, part of Apple Inc.'s closely guarded supply chain. (photo by Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images Images) Credit: Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images

Published 16 December 2022 at 5:59pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
There are reports tech giant Apple is making moves to exit China.

Experts say the country's zero COVID policy, along with other political risk factors, are causing apprehension. Almost three years of strict lockdowns. Cities with the population of Australia completely paused for months on end. Factory workers locked inside their workplace, unable to leave. Reports of slave labour against its Muslim ethnic minority.


