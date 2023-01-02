SBS Indonesian

Legendary footballer Pele has died

Pele

Pelé portato in trionfo dopo il successo per 4-1 sull'Italia nella finale Mondiale del 1970 Source: AAP

Published 2 January 2023 at 4:57pm
By John Baldock, Allan Lee
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century has died at the age of 82.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

