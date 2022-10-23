Raising awareness of organ donation in multicultural communities

The campaign uses multilingual podcasts to reach community groups directly, in an attempt to break down cultural barriers in making decisions.





The new campaign uses the experiences of transplant recipients through a multilingual podcast where their stories are told in several languages, including Urdu, Arabic, Mongolian, Farsi, Burmese, and Serbian.





The project, run by peak body DonateLife and the Multicultural Services Centre in Perth, is funded by a federal government community grant.





Workshops were also held with community groups from various backgrounds as part of the campaign.





