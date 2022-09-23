SBS Indonesian

Australia's increasing diversity is a boon to prosperity

Published 23 September 2022
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
The 2021 census has just announced population figures showing the proportion of Australians born overseas is increasing.

In the past ten years, 2.3 million newcomers from about 200 countries have called Australia their home.
Theirinitial country top four now include 2 out of 5 arrivals, and this reflects a much more diverse group of arrivals. The

top four countries of origin of the entrants in order of numbers are: India, China, England and New Zealand.

Thecensus of 2021, shows more than seven million people in Australia are born overseas; this is almost 30 per cent of the population.
Andmore than half of respondents said they had foreign-born parents.

