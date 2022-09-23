Australia's increasing diversity is a boon to prosperity

In the past ten years, 2.3 million newcomers from about 200 countries have called Australia their home.
Theirinitial country top four now include 2 out of 5 arrivals, and this reflects a much more diverse group of arrivals. The
top four countries of origin of the entrants in order of numbers are: India, China, England and New Zealand.
Thecensus of 2021, shows more than seven million people in Australia are born overseas; this is almost 30 per cent of the population.
Andmore than half of respondents said they had foreign-born parents.
