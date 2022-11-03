SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Raising Children's Issues in Indonesia Through the Street Children World Cup

Tim Garuda Baru Indonesia SCWC

Garuda Baru team at Street Child Football World Cup in Qatar with Ambassadors of Indonesia and Peru. Credit: David Nanulaitta

Published 3 November 2022 at 3:10pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:38pm
By Dilail Abimanyu
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Available in other languages

" Sport is used as a strength for the voices of children from various countries, especially street children and refugees to be heard. So they can voice their desire to get protection, support, and opportunities for them to get their rights to the world and also to then governments in their own country " Frisca Hutagalung, Garuda Baru team official

There are only a few days left before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin. Before the tournament ready to kick-off, Qatar held a tournament called the Street Child Football World Cup on 8-15 October.
Tim Garuda Baru in action
Garuda baru coach, David Nanulaitta explains the strategy to the players. Credit: David Nanulaitta
28 teams from 24 countries participated in the tournament. One of them was Indonesian team called Garuda Baru from Kampus Diakonia Modern Foundation.
Tim Garuda Baru penampilan seni
Garuda Baru team in art performance. Credit: David Nanulaitta
Team official, Frisca Hutagalung and the coach, David Nanulaitta will share stories with Dilail Abimanyu about the team. Starting from the preparation until their experience when participating in the tournament in Qatar.

