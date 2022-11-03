Raising Children's Issues in Indonesia Through the Street Children World Cup

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

There are only a few days left before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin. Before the tournament ready to kick-off, Qatar held a tournament called the Street Child Football World Cup on 8-15 October.



Garuda baru coach, David Nanulaitta explains the strategy to the players. Credit: David Nanulaitta 28 teams from 24 countries participated in the tournament. One of them was Indonesian team called Garuda Baru from Kampus Diakonia Modern Foundation.



Garuda Baru team in art performance. Credit: David Nanulaitta Team official, Frisca Hutagalung and the coach, David Nanulaitta will share stories with Dilail Abimanyu about the team. Starting from the preparation until their experience when participating in the tournament in Qatar.





Advertisement