This Australian waters permits Indonesian traditional fishermen activities. But do they know the restrictions?

Map of Australia

Map of Australia Source: iStockphoto / Juanmonino/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Indonesian fishermen using traditional fishing methods can operate in the area of Australian waters around the Timor Sea, known as the MoU Box. However, it is not without its own problems.

Indonesia and Australia have made a border agreement known as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Box.

This is an area that is shaped like a box, of about 50,000kmof Australian waters in the Timor Sea, that is allowed to become a fishing area for Indonesian fishermen but with a number of conditions.

International Maritime Law expert from Padjadjaran University in Bandung, Achmad Gusman Siswandi, answered various questions related to this border agreement.

Including, why Australia allows Indonesian fishermen to fish in the area, but in some cases still catch fishermen who violate the border.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vanny Vabiola (on the left), Indonesian singer and song writer and her manager, Dr Rani Silvia in SBS Studio, talk about Vanny’s upcoming performance in the Autumn Peace Concert, 30 May 2023 in Melbourne.

Vanny Vabiola’s performance at the coming Autumn Peace Concert on 30 May in Melbourne

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 28 May 2023

"Pokies" - Gambling in Australia

The NSW government is cracking down on gambling - but is it enough?

The 'Lost in Space' robot in the Powerhouse Museum Sydney - could he replace your maths teacher

Will artificial intelligence be able to replace math teachers?