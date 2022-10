The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries [[OPEC+]] is an intergovernmental organisation of 13 countries.





This group of oil-exporting countries has decided to cut their oil production in a bid to boost oil prices. The





energy ministers agreed to cut output by a larger-than-expected two million barrels per day starting in November 2022.







