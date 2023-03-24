Flexing or show-off luxury becomes a new trend in Indonesia

Ilustrasi pamer kekayaan atau flexing.

Ilustrasi pamer kekayaan atau flexing.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Flexing or flaunting luxury on social media is becoming a trend in Indonesia that was previously started by celebrities.

Initially this was done mainly by performers and influencers. Later the trend also emerged among public officials. People also responded to this trend with protests, especially on social media.
DSC_6Psikolog yang juga dosen di Fakultas Psikologi, Universitas Padjajaran, Bandung, Jawa Barat, Dr Zainal Abidin869-683x1024.jpg
Psikolog yang juga dosen di Fakultas Psikologi, Universitas Padjajaran, Bandung, Jawa Barat, Dr Zainal Abidin
Psychologist who is also a lecturer at the Faculty of Psychology, Universitas Padjajaran, Bandung, West Java, Dr Zainal Abidin discussed this trend, and also alluded to his followings of public officials and their families flexing on social media.


Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS News in Bahasa Indonesia, 24 March 2023

Vaping

Report warns the dangers of vaping for young people

Ignoring Islamophobia will only entrench the problem more deeply.

Research shows Islamophobia is declining but emerging worrying new trend

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Mar 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Mar 2023