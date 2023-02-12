Labour resumes path for refugee relatives to come to Australia

Thousands of refugees arriving in Australia by boat are celebrating the federal government's decision to reopen visa processing for their family members.

The former Coalition Government has dropped the number of family reunion visa applications that come by boat to the very bottom pile.
So that effectively their fate will never be considered.

Now the Immigration Minister has officially changed that position but only for those on permanent visas.

Nonetheless humanitarian groups welcomed the move.

