The property market has recovered... but for how long?

Nationwide, home prices recovered 3.4 percent across capital combined from December's decline.





Sydney experienced the highest growth, at 6.7 per cent, followed by Darwin, Brisbane and Hobart.



Adelaide and Perth have hit record prices, while Canberra has held steady.





The lack of new listings since last spring has been a key factor underpinning that recovery, until recently.





Analysts say the recovery could soon slow, which opens the door to renters ready to buy.





For those who have not, the conditions are still strict, with asking rents still high and expected to rise.





