Regulations for Vaping Need to be Tightened - Prof. Dra. Yayi Suryo Prabandari, Gadjah Mada University

Vaping

Vaping among teenagers Source: SBS / The Feed

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The results of a new study point to the serious health dangers posed by e-cigarettes or vapes. That led to the Federal Health Minister announcing new rules that will ban recreational vaping, non-pharmaceutical vape imports and tighter restrictions on the taste and packaging of products.

The new regulations would still have to be approved by Parliament before taking effect into law, and the federal government would need help from state and federal counterparts to implement the changes.

Meanwhile, e-cigarette users, or vape is increasing.
In Indonesia the number of users has increased 10-fold in the past decade. Today, according to statistics, vape connoisseurs reach more than 6 million people in Indonesia.

Regarding the regulation of vape use, Indonesia seems to have not budged from the old rules which are very loose. Some wearers are even underage teenage children.

Prof. Dra. Yayi Suryo Prabandari, M.Si., Ph.D, Head of Behavioral Health, Environmental and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Public Health at Gadjah Mada University, is also an anti-smoking movement. He is very concerned about the ever-widespread issue of vape use in Indonesia.
Prof. Dra. Yayi Suryo Prabandari, M.Si., Ph.D, Kepala Departemen Perilaku Kesehatan, Lingkungan dan Kedokteran Sosial, Fakultas Kedokteran, Keperawatan dan Kesehatan Masyarakat di Universitas Gadjah Mada
Prof. Dra. Yayi Suryo Prabandari, M.Si., Ph.D, Kepala Departemen Perilaku Kesehatan, Lingkungan dan Kedokteran Sosial, Fakultas Kedokteran, Keperawatan dan Kesehatan Masyarakat di Universitas Gadjah Mada

Here's a full interview.

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 12 May 2023

Lecture theatre. Faculty of Engineering + Information Technology, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia. Architect: Denton Corker Marshall LLP, 2014.

Gloomy financial outlook for students with HECS debt

Masked up and be vigilant, particularly in the public places. (www. pexels.com/Ono Kosuki).

WHO declares end of global health emergency of COVID-19, what’s next?

SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 May 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 May 2023