Government to investigate allegations of Medicare misconduct

Medicare fraud Source: AAP

Published 21 October 2022 at 1:49pm
By Debora Groake
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS

Australia's general practitioners have been shocked by harsh allegations that billions of dollars have been misappropriated from Australia's Medicare scheme. It's alleged $8 billion in funding has been drained from the system each year.

The Professional Services Review Commission, Tony Webber made tentnag claims the abuse was as it did in 2012 and the claims received a similar response from doctors.

A joint investigation by Nine and the ABC alleges $8 billion a year is lost through Medicare fraud.

They said there were widespread errors and inaccurate billing, citing Dr Webber and billing company owner and Medicare compliance expert, Dr Margaret Faux.

The government seems still hesitant to draw any conclusions.


