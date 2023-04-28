Government Announces Plan for Overhaul of Australian Migration System

A review of Australia's migration system found that it was outdated and created an easily exploitable environment.



The review panel submitted 38 policy reform considerations to the government.





One of the biggest changes will be to raise the minimum amount of money an employer must offer to sponsor a migrant from July 1.





The Temporary Skilled Migration Income limit or Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold [[TSMIT]], has not been raised since it was frozen to $53,000 a decade ago. Now it will be raised to $70,000.





