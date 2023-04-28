Government Announces Plan for Overhaul of Australian Migration System

Domestic Travellers Experience Delays As Sydney Airport Faces Busiest Day In Two Years

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: People queue on arrival at Sydney Domestic Airport ahead of the Easter long weekend on April 14, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Thursday has been predicted to be the busiest day for domestic travel in two years, with 82,000 passengers set to pass through Sydney Airport today ahead of the Easter long weekend. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia's migration system will be overhauled after a review found it did not meet the nation's needs. The review panel has handed 38 policy reform considerations to the government which has informed the draft outline for the new migration system.

A review of Australia's migration system found that it was outdated and created an easily exploitable environment.
The review panel submitted 38 policy reform considerations to the government.

One of the biggest changes will be to raise the minimum amount of money an employer must offer to sponsor a migrant from July 1.

The Temporary Skilled Migration Income limit or Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold [[TSMIT]], has not been raised since it was frozen to $53,000 a decade ago. Now it will be raised to $70,000.

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia- April 30, 2023

Pendeta Alexander Mauri di Papua.jpeg

Conflict Tapering in Papua Mountain Range

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 28 April 2023

Domestic Travellers Experience Delays As Sydney Airport Faces Busiest Day In Two Years

Pemerintah Mengumumkan Rencana Perombakan Sistem Migrasi Australia