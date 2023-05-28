The NSW government is cracking down on gambling - but is it enough?

honouring election pledges regarding the removal of Gambling-related signs or information boards outside pubs and clubs across New South Wales





All external gambling-related signs need to be removed or changed before September 1 after Premier Chris Minns promised to crack down on the pokie industry.





Pubs and clubs will be formally notified from next week and have three months to remove the signage.





Names such as “VIP halls” and “VIP lounges” will be banned, while images of dragons, coins or lightning will also be banned from club signage.





This comes after New South Wales banned political donations from gambling entities.



