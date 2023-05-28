The NSW government is cracking down on gambling - but is it enough?

"Pokies" - Gambling in Australia

In a pub in the Australian metropolis of millions, a man sits in front of one of the electronic poker machines, the so-called pokies. For many they belong to the Aussie culture like surfing or barbecue. Credit: picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The New South Wales government will uninstall gambling-related information boards from pubs and clubs. Signs with banned terms and images must be removed or changed by September 1, including VIP rooms, VIP lounges, pictures of dragons, coins, and lightning. Advocates of gambling reform welcomed the move.

honouring election pledges regarding the removal of Gambling-related signs or information boards outside pubs and clubs across New South Wales

All external gambling-related signs need to be removed or changed before September 1 after Premier Chris Minns promised to crack down on the pokie industry.

Pubs and clubs will be formally notified from next week and have three months to remove the signage.

Names such as “VIP halls” and “VIP lounges” will be banned, while images of dragons, coins or lightning will also be banned from club signage.

This comes after New South Wales banned political donations from gambling entities.
Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 28 May 2023

The 'Lost in Space' robot in the Powerhouse Museum Sydney - could he replace your maths teacher

Will artificial intelligence be able to replace math teachers?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 26 May 2023

Gadang Surya Yogatama at Southern Cross station in Melbourne, awaiting for the interstate train to take him back to Adelaide, March 2023. (Supplied).

Reaching out to the stars on the sky…