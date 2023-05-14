NT Government Announces Fracking in Beetaloo Basin Is Implemented

A Fracking project has been given the go-ahead in the Beetaloo basin in the Northern Territory, which paves the way for that controversial project to finally get under way despite concerns about its impact on the environment.

The Beetaloo Basin is an area of approximately 28,000 square kilometres in the Northern Territory, located about 500 kilometres south-east of Darwin.

The areas are believed to contain large amounts of shale oil and gas that can be obtained using a technique known as fracking - and the Northern Territory government has just given the green light to continue it.

But what is fracking it and why are so many people worried?

Fracking is short for 'hydraulic fracturing'. It is one method of drilling into the earth to extract natural gas.

Some studies show methane emissions are significantly higher with fracking than conventional gas mining - but other studies say the difference is not very large.

Supporters of the hydraulic fracking process,, say it reduces mining's overall carbon footprint.

Methode was licensed in several Australian states and territories, including Queensland and New South Wales - but is still banned in Tasmania and Victoria.

