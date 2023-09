Gig economy workers in Australia will benefit from a minimum wage and protection against unfair disabling.





A series of new industrial relations laws have been issued to relieve pressure from gig workers who rely on tips to make ends meet.





Drivers of ride-sharing and food delivery are among those who will feel the benefits of these changes.





Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday am 3pm.







Follow us on Facebook and don't miss our podcast .