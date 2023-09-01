Sanction to be abolished for Indonesia's illegal palm oil plantations - Is it proper measure?

Indonesian palm oil products have been criticised internationally because they are considered environmentally unfriendly. In response to this, its government plans on legalising - or abolishing legal violations of - plantations that have converted forest into plantations. Is this the right move?

Products made of Indonesian palm oil have long been criticised because they are considered not environmentally friendly.

The European Union even agreed to a proposal that refused the entry of this various products into their region, as a protest against forest destruction due to the expansion of oil palm plantations.

The Indonesian government has taken a number of actions to address this issue, one of which is their plan on legalising or abolishing legal violations due to deforestation in converting forest into palm plantations.

This measure is considered by a number of parties to actually make the situation worse.

One of those who disagree with Indonesia's latest policy is the Sawit Watch organisation. Achmad Surambo, from Sawit Watch, explains it.


