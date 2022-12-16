SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Scams as the Christmas Season Approaches

Experts are warning of more scams as the Christmas season approaches

Young Asian woman using laptop next to her dog, sitting at dining table at home. Work life balance. Living with a pet. Online shopping at home. Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Published 16 December 2022 at 5:46pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
With a spike in data leaks this year, experts are warning of more scams as the Christmas season approaches.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been lost to fake charities this year. The national charity regulator is urging everyone to be generous but cautious before they donate to charity over this festive season.

