The debate on AUKUS escalated accompanied by protests and demonstrations

Dissent in the Labour Party's own ranks is also increasingly evident after scathing attacks by former Prime Minister Paul Keating against that deal.





AUKUS was opposed by several prominent figures including the Head of the Maritime Unions, and by Peter Garrett a former Rudd-Gillard era minister





In the lengthy statement entitled 'AUKUS stinks, and that's an understatement”, Garrett mentioned that the alliance was “the most expensive and risky action ever taken by an Australian government at any time”.





But although the alliance received criticism from the public and even from the side of its own party, the deal received bipartisan support. And that's been the case since it was secured by the previous Coalition Government 18 months ago.





John Blaxland is Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at the ANU in Canberra saying “We cannot let the AUKUS determine us but we still need the AUKUS to be implemented”.





