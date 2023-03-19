The debate on AUKUS escalated accompanied by protests and demonstrations

National flags of the Australia, Great Britain and the USA are seen in front of the USS Asheville, a Los Angeles-class nuclear powered fast attack submarine during a tour of HMAS Stirling in Perth, Thursday, March 16, 2023. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE

A series of public demonstrations against the AUKUS's purchase of nuclear-powered submarines have begun, and activists in Melbourne are urging the government to back down.

Dissent in the Labour Party's own ranks is also increasingly evident after scathing attacks by former Prime Minister Paul Keating against that deal.

AUKUS was opposed by several prominent figures including the Head of the Maritime Unions, and by Peter Garrett a former Rudd-Gillard era minister

In the lengthy statement entitled 'AUKUS stinks, and that's an understatement”, Garrett mentioned that the alliance was “the most expensive and risky action ever taken by an Australian government at any time”.

But although the alliance received criticism from the public and even from the side of its own party, the deal received bipartisan support. And that's been the case since it was secured by the previous Coalition Government 18 months ago.

John Blaxland is Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at the ANU in Canberra saying “We cannot let the AUKUS determine us but we still need the AUKUS to be implemented”.

