The contention for spots in the Round of 16 has started

As for creating a gap on the football pitch in this most important of matches, the U-S took the initiative.





Their best player, Christian Pulisic , put them up one-nil in the 38th minute, his goal set up by Sergino Dest.





Iran created few goal-scoring chances, and the U-S controlled the game. One-nil, the final score.





The English topped the section with a 3-0 win over Wales. Marcus Rashford opening the scoring in the 50th minute with a beauty of a free-kick.





One minute later, it was two-nil. Phil Foden - promoted to the starting lineup by English manager Gareth Southgate after heavy public pressure - put the ball in the back of the net. Rashford then scored a second goal later in the half to complete the rout.





England's opposition in the Round of 16 will be Senegal. They came into their final Group A clash with Ecuador needing to win to make the knockout stage.





Ismaila Sarr won a penalty just before half-time, then coverted it himself to make it one-nil to the African side. Moises Caicedo hit back for Ecuador with a goal in the 67th minute to make it one-all - but that didn't last very long.





A volley from perhaps Senegal's best player, defender Kalilou Koulibaly, just three minutes later put Senegal ahead again and there, they stayed.





The Netherlands top the group on seven points after defeating hosts Qatar, two-nil. Striker Cody Gakpo has now scored in all three matches so far in this tournament, opening the scoring in the 26th minute. Star midfielder Frenkie de Jong [[duh yong]] scored the other goal, just after half-time.





The Dutch now face the United States in the Round of 16. And Socceroos will play against Denmark on their final game in group D. Victory against Denmark will ensure a place in the Round of 16.



