Leaders of Australian and China meet at G20 summit

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets China’s President Xi Jinping in a bilateral meeting during the 2022 G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 20 November 2022 at 6:16pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese comes face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. [Tuesday, November 15]. Some described the meeting as a significant event, with the initial expectation of a thaw in relations between China and Australia.

The last time an Australian leader met a Chinese President was in 2016, when President Xi met former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Since then, Australia's relations with China deteriorated.

By 2020, China issues trade sanctions against Australia - worth $20 billion a year - for key goods such as exports of wine, barley and coral lobster.

It was reported that the two leaders had also had a second, more informal conversation during the G-20 gala dinner in Indonesia. The

four-minute talks between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Madam Peng Liyuan were described as 'warm discussions'.

