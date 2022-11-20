Leaders of Australian and China meet at G20 summit

Available in other languages

The last time an Australian leader met a Chinese President was in 2016, when President Xi met former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.





Since then, Australia's relations with China deteriorated.





By 2020, China issues trade sanctions against Australia - worth $20 billion a year - for key goods such as exports of wine, barley and coral lobster.





It was reported that the two leaders had also had a second, more informal conversation during the G-20 gala dinner in Indonesia. The





four-minute talks between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Madam Peng Liyuan were described as 'warm discussions'.





