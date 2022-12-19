SBS Indonesian

FIFA president proclaims 2022 Qatar World Cup to be "best ever"

SBS Indonesian

Qatar: FIFA President Infantino gives final press conference in Qatar

QATAR, DOHA - DECEMBER 16, 2022: FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives a final press conference on the finishing 2022 FIFA World Cup at the main media center. The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa USA Credit: TASS/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 5:55pm
By Ben Lewis, Claire Slattery
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the eve of the World Cup final between France and Argentina, the President of FIFA has declared this year’s tournament in Qatar to be the “best ever”.

Published 19 December 2022 at 5:55pm
By Ben Lewis, Claire Slattery
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Gianni Infantino has defended FIFA's record on human rights, and said the decision to keep politics out of football was "for the fans".

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and catch us up on
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

U.S. Scientists Make Major Fusion Energy Breakthrough

What does the nuclear fusion breakthrough mean?

Registered nurse and Wiradjuri woman Alison Barnes holding a new self screening swab (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer? Possibly, if screening rates rise

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina win the World Cup after a game full of thrills and spills

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 19 December 2022