That goal was Ronaldo's 144th for Manchester United, spread over two spells with the club. He scored 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.





He is also the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals - just 13 goals more than his great, long-time rival, Argentina's Lionel Messi who has scored a total of 691 goals for Paris St-Germain and Barcelona.





