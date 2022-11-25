SBS Indonesian

Ronaldo set a new record, Brazil and Switzerland seal the first victory

SBS Indonesian

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA World Cup 2022 group H game between Portugal against Ghana. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 4:18pm
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the five goals in the match between Portugal and Ghana. This goal made him the first player to score in five World Cups.

Published 25 November 2022 at 4:18pm
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 3-2 victory over Ghana made Portugal temporarily on the top of Group H at this World Cup. South Korea had to play goalless with Uruguay in the same group.

In group G, Richarlison and Breel Embolo bring their nations to win the opening games.

A couple of goals from Richarlison managed to bring Brazil to a convincing victory over Serbia 2-0. Meanwhile, a goal from Breel Embolo was enough to make Switzerland secure 3 points.
Brazil's forward Richarlison scores in front of Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic (C) and Darko Lazovic (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group G match between Brazil and Serbia
A bicycle kick from Richarlison to score his second goal for Brazil. Credit: LAURENT GILLIERON/EPA
Hasil tersebut membuat Brasil memuncaki klasemen sementara grup G unggul selisih gol dari Swiss yang berada di posisi kedua

Dengarkan
SBS Indonesian
setiap hari Senin, Rabu, Jumat, dan Minggu jam 3 sore. Ikuti kami di
Facebook
dan jangan lewatkan
podcast
kami.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

RAT Test kits being used.

RAT is recommended when attending functions during the holiday season

Some Victorians for whatever reasons have given their votes early while others wait until the election day, 26th of November 2022.

What criteria do we expect from a leader?

Seismograph and Earthquake - 3D Rendering

Cianjur hit by quake that engulfed hundreds of fatalities

SBS News Indonesian Program – 23 Nov 2022.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 23 Nov 2022