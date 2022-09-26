SBS Indonesian

Soundquriang 9 enlivened by Rossa and Jaz Hayat, donating profit for children education in Indonesia

Jaz Hayat and Rossa performed in Soundquriang 9 from PPIA Macquarie University.

Published 26 September 2022 at 12:15pm
By Tia Ardha
The Indonesian Australian Student Association (PPIA) Macquarie University once again successfully held their annual music show, where all the profit are aimed at advancing the education of disadvantaged children in Indonesia.

After forced to hold their event online for two years due to COVID outbreak, the Indonesian Australian Student Association (PPIA) Macquarie University managed to organise Soundquriang offline this year.

Taking place at the Wesley Conference Centre in Sydney, the annual event on last Saturday was enlivened by Rossa and Jaz Hayat, with an opening performance by the SK Ensemble.
SK Ensemble as the opening band for Soundquriang 9.
Brunei Darussalam-born singer whose singing career has skyrocketed in Indonesia, Jaz Hayat, performed his hit songs including Teman Bahagia and Dari Mata.

Meanwhile, Rossa performed her hits such as Aku Bukanlah Untukmu, Wanita, Tegar and Pudar, with sing-along audiences during her performance.

The four-hour event concluded with the song Rumah Kita performed by all artists. This song seems in line with the aim of the event, which is to donate all of its profit to help the advancement of education for those who are less fortunate in Indonesia through the YCAB Foundation.

Sharon Erica, head of PPIA Macquarie University shared her experience of the evening's event from her perspective.
Head of PPIA Macquarie University, Sharon Erica, spoke about the success of Soundquriang 9 from her perspective.

The audience who filled the Wesley Conference Centre was also carried away by the nostalgic atmosphere, singing along all the songs performed by Jaz Hayat and Rossa.
What made Felicia Cindyagatha (standing), Christian Arnandi and Hilda Alexandra relish Soundquriang 9 so much?

Rossa performed her hits including Aku Bukanlah Untukmua, Wanita, Tegar and Pudar.

The Brunei-born singer, Jaz Hayat, performed his hit songs including Teman Bahagia and Dari Mata.



