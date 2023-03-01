SBS News Indonesian Program – 01 Mar 2023Play13:48SBS News Indonesian Program – 01 Mar 2023.Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.64MB) SBS News Indonesian Program – 01 Mar 2023.SBS News Indonesian Program – 01 Mar 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe signing of MoU the WA Government and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and IndustryRental crisis in Australia, can it get worse?IndOz Food, a life saver during the pandemicSBS News Indonesian Program – 27 Feb 2023