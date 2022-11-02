SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 02 Nov 2022Play13:56SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 02 Nov 2022.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.76MB)Published 2 November 2022 at 9:07pmBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBSAvailable in other languages SBS News Indonesian Program – 02 Nov 2022.Published 2 November 2022 at 9:07pmBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSBS News Indonesian Program – 02 Nov 2022.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesHouse prices: How to break into property market?Street Child World Cup celebrates homeless and refugee childrenIndonesian man was refused to enter Australia despite having tourist visa. What can we learn?Does the newly handed down Federal Budget give hope to ease the burden of daily life?