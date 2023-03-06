SBS News Indonesian Program – 06 Mar 2023Play14:06SBS News Indonesian Program – 06 Mar 2023.Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.9MB) SBS News Indonesian Program – 06 Mar 2023.SBS News Indonesian Program – 06 Mar 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Bahasa Indonesia, March 5, 2023Overhaul of Financial Advisers rules to make it more quality and affordableSBS News in Bahasa Indonesia, March 3, 2023Member of Parliament said the change of school admission hours at NTT was unwarranted.