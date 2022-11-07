SBS Indonesian

SBS News Indonesian Program – 07 Nov 2022

SBS Indonesian

SBS News Indonesian Program – 07 Nov 2022.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 07 Nov 2022.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2022 at 9:40pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS News Indonesian Program – 07 Nov 2022.

Published 7 November 2022 at 9:40pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS News Indonesian Program –  07 Nov 2022.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Workers walk past signage promoting this year’s United Nations global summit on climate change, known as COP27, South Sinai, Egypt (AAP).

What can we expect from COP 27 in Egypt?

A dose of cough syrup!

Cases of harmful children's cough syrup: How Indonesian consumers respond

Monkeypox

What happened to that other global health emergency - monkeypox?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - November 6, 2022