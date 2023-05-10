SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 May 2023

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Latest podcast episodes

Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the 2023 Budget (AAP).

Understanding the Federal Budget 2023

Writing Peace Messages for Australia by a youth participant of Multicultural Peace Day held in Melbourne, 11 Mar 2023. (Courtesy Mark Anthony).

What the young people at HWPL do to bring about world peace?

Finding an affordable rental property is increasingly difficult (AAP).

Are you among of Australians who face difficulty in finding affordable rental place?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 7 May 2023