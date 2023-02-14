SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Feb 2023

SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Feb 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Feb 2023.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Feb 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Feb 2023.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Faceboo k
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rahman Ali Jawed (Supplied).

Why do we need interpreters within the migrant communities?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 12 February 2023

Patients are evacuated outside a hospital after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Jayapura, Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on February 9. Photographer Faisal Narwawan AFP Getty Images

Earthquake with magnitude 5.2 Richter hits Papua

Cashless poker machines can help troubled gamblers and thwart organised crime