SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Mar 2023Play12:43SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Mar 2023.Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.64MB) SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Mar 2023.SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Mar 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesUkrainian-Russian War: People's war, which cannot be defeated?La Niña the system that has dominated weather patterns around the globe for the past three yearsSBS News in Bahasa Indonesia, 12 March 2023Drier, hotter weather expected after La Nina is said to have ended