SBS News Indonesian Program – 16 Jan 2023Play12:14SBS News Indonesian Program – 16 Jan 2023.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.2MB) SBS News Indonesian Program – 16 Jan 2023.SBS News Indonesian Program – 16 Jan 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhat would you do with your weekend when a 4-day working arrangement become a reality?News News Radio SBS English Program - January 15, 2023Australians seek affordable housing amid rising costsIndonesian President Joko Widodo has admitted “gross human rights violations”