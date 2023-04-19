SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Apr 2023

Warta Berita SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia – 19 Apr 2023.

Warta Berita SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia – 19 Apr 2023.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Apr 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Apr 2023.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News Indonesian Program – 17 Apr 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 17 Apr 2023

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 16 April 2023

Virus Outbreak-School Immunizations

Vaccination is the best preventive measure of death from tetanus

ELECTRIC VEHICLE RECHARGING

Local councils in Australia push more affordable electric vehicles