SBS Indonesian

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Sep 2022

SBS Indonesian

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Sep 2022.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Sep 2022.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2022 at 10:22pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Sep 2022.

Published 19 September 2022 at 10:22pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS
SBS News Indonesian Program –   19 Sep 2022.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Coins bearing the new effigy

New Australian currency will feature image of King Charles

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - September 18, 2022

Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre

Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre participates at Fine Food Australia Fair in Melbourne

Soundquriang 9

Soundquriang 9 - Land of Wonders - PPIA Macquarie